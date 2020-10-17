Kenya’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 616 As 12 Succumb

Kenya has recorded 616 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after 5,512 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 44,196.

Of the new cases, 594 are Kenyans and 22 are foreigners while 391 are male and 225 female. Ideally, the youngest is an 8-month old infant while the oldest is 86 years.

On a sad note, 12 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities so far to 825.

104 patients have also recovered in the last 24 hours, 83 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 21 have been discharged from various hospitals. Recoveries’ tally is now at 31,752.

The county distribution is as follows:

Nairobi 121, Nakuru 110, Uasin Gishu 74, Mombasa 55, Kakamega 32, Kericho 29, Kisumu 26, Bungoma 21, Garissa 20, Turkana 16, Kiambu 13, Homa Bay 10, Kajiado 10, Kisii 10, Laikipia 9, Busia 8, Isiolo 6, West Pokot 6, Murang’a 6, Bomet 5, Meru 4, Narok 4, Embu 3, Baringo 3, Nyeri 2, Kwale 2, Machakos 2, Makueni 2, Siaya 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Wajir 1, Nandi 1, Kirinyaga 1, and Trans Nzoia 1.

The cases in Nairobi are in the following areas:

Lang’ata 24, Kasarani 11, Roysambu 10, Dagoretti North, Embakasi East and Kibra 9 cases each, Dagoretti South and Westlands 7 cases each, Makadara 6, Embakasi South and Starehe 5, Kamukunji and Ruaraka 4 cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi North and Mathare 3 cases each and Embakasi West 2 cases.

