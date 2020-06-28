Kenya’s Covid-19 Cases Cross 6,000 Mark As 259 More People Test Positive

259 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) raising the number of cases in the country to 6,070.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi said the cases are from 2,718 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, two more patients have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 143.

The number of recoveries also rose to 1,971 after 35 more patients recovered.

The 259 new positive cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi (127), Mombasa (39), Kiambu (22), Machakos (16), Busia (11), Makueni (9), Nakuru (9), Uasin Gishu (9), Kilifi (5), Kajiado (3), Kisumu (2), Lamu (2), Garissa (2), Marsabit (2) and Kwale (1).

Lamu becomes the latest county to report a case, bringing the total number of counties with Covid-19 cases to 41.

“All the positive cases are Kenyans, except three who are foreigners, with 159 being males and 100 females. The youngest is an 8-month-old infant and the oldest is 92 years, ” said Dr Mwangangi.

The 127 cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Westlands (31), Dagoretti North (22), Makadara (12), Embakasi East (11), Lang’ata (11).

Mombasa’s infections were confirmed in Likoni (13), Mvita (8), Changamwe (7), Jomvu (6), Nyali (4).

