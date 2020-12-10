Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Surpasses 90,000 As 16 Succumb

Kenya has announced 664 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 6,811 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 90,305.

In terms of gender distribution, 407 are males while 237 are females and the youngest in a one-year-old child while the oldest is aged 90 years.

Through a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 16 patients have succumbed to the virus. The death toll is now at 1,568.

Consequently, 1,060 patients have recovered from the virus and were discharged. The tally for recoveries’ is now at 71,254.

Read: Kenya Confirms 14 More COVID-19 Deaths, 521 Cases

Currently, 994 patients are admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 7,844 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 55 patients are in ICU, out of which 27 are on ventilatory support. 53 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 46 are in general wards and seven in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 158, Kiambu 69, Mombasa 67, Murang’a 56, Taita Taveta 36 and Nakuru 31.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu