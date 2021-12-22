Kenya’s Covid-19 Caseload Surges as Positivity Rate Jumps to 29.7%

Today, Kenya has confirmed 3,328 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 11,197 samples were tested.

This brings the positivity rate to 29.7.

Addressing the media today, Health CAS DR Mercy Mwangangi further revealed that 9.2 million Kenyans have so far been vaccinated, slightly under a million shy of the 10 million target.

The CAS reiterated the need to heed the Covid-19 containment measures especially during this festive season adding that the state had intensified its vaccination campaign drive.

“With the increase of infections following the onset of the Omicron variant, we still find that those who are vaccinated perform better against the disease. All adults in the country should be vaccinated in the shortest time possible to ensure that we have as many people as possible protected from severe disease,” said Dr. Mwangangi.

