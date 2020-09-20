Kenya’s Covid-19 Caseload Rises To 36,981 After Confirmation of 152 New Cases

Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload has risen to 36,981 after 152 more tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample of 2,224 in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that the youngest case was a 3-year-old infant and the oldest was aged 89 years. 84 are male and 68 are female.

Two patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of deaths to 648.

110 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,887. 39 of the recoveries are from the home-based care programme while 71 are from hospitals across the country.

Nairobi had the highest number of new infections at 34, followed by Mombasa with 24, Kisii 20, Kiambu 19, Kisumu 19, Nakuru 10, Turkana 8, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 2, Meru 2, Embu 2, Kericho, Marsabit, Nyamira, Samburu, Siaya, Uasin Gishu, Taita Taveta, Machakos and Murang’a all with 1 case each.

