Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Now Surpasses 75,000

Kenya’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 75,193 after 1,048 tested positive in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 8,660 was tested.

From the cases, 1,018 are Kenyans and 30 are foreigners. Ideally, 594 are males and 454 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 90.

On a sad note, 19 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 1,349.

326 have however recovered from the virus, 107 from various hospitals across the country and 219 from home-based care. The tally for recoveries’ is now at 50,984.

Currently, there are 1,114 patients admitted in various hospitals countrywide, while 6,332 are on Home-Based Care.

52 patients are in the ICU, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 24 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 71 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 70 are in the general wards, while one is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

