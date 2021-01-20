Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Now At 99,444

Kenya has recorded 136 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 3,787 tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 99,444. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,134,494.

From cases 117 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners. 85 are males while 51 are females. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 98.

Sadly, 2 more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,736.

Consequently, 176 patients have recovered from the virus. 162 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 14 are from various health facilities across the country. The total recoveries now stand at 82,654.

686 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,625 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. 2 are under observation.

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards while 1 is in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 69, Homabay 11, Mombasa 11, Meru 10, Kisumu 8, Kiambu 5, Kilifi 4, Nakuru 3, Kajiado 3, Siaya 3, Kakamega 2, Machakos 2, Taita Taveta 1, Garissa 1, Turkana 1, Bungoma 1, and Narok 1.

The 69 cases in Nairobi are from: Dagoretti North (7), Kamukunji (6), Embakasi Central, Embakasi West, Kibra and Starehe (5) cases each, Embakasi North, Lang’ata, Makadara, Ruaraka and Westlands (4) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Kasarani and Mathare (3) cases each, Embakasi South and Roysambu (2) cases each.

In Homabay all the 11 cases are from Homa Bay Town. In Mombasa the 11 cases are from Kisauni (7), Mvita (2), Jomvu and Nyali (1) case each. In Meru the 10 cases are from Imenti North (7), Buuri, Imenti South and Tigania West (1) case each.

In Kisumu the 8 cases are from Kisumu Central (7) and Kisumu East (1). In Kiambu the 5 cases are from Juja, Kabete, Kiambaa, Kiambu Town and Ruiru (1) case each. In Kilifi the 4 cases are from Rabai (2), Kilifi North and Malindi (1) case each.

In Nakuru all the 3 cases are from Kuresoi South. In Kajiado the 3 cases are from Kajiado East, Kajiado North and Loitokitok (1) case each. In Siaya the 3 cases are from Alego Usonga, Bondo and Rarieda (1) case each.

The 2 cases in Kakamega are from Likuyani and Lurambi (1) case each, while the 2 cases in Machakos are from Athi River and Machakos Town (1) case each.

The case in Taita Taveta is from Voi, the case in Garissa is from Garissa Town, the case in Turkana is from Turkana West, the case in Bungoma is from Kanduyi and the case in Narok is from Narok North.

