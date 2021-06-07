Kenya’s Covid-19 Caseload Now At 172,639 As 148 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 148 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 2,163 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 172,639.

Sadly, 21 deaths have been recorded in the last hours bringing the country’s death toll to 3,308.

Also, 631 have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries to 118,226. 135 patients were from various hospital facilities across the country and 496 were from the home-based care program.

More follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu