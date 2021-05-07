Kenya’s Covid-19 Caseload Now At 162,666 as 15 Others Succumb

Kenya has announced 568 new Covid-19 cases after 9,029 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 162,666.

Sadly, 15 patients have succumbed bringing the country’s death toll to 2,865.

Also, 173 patients have recovered, 130 of them from home-based care and 43 from various hospital facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries are now at 110,653.

A total of 1,086 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,381 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

131 patients are in the ICU, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 83 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are on observation

111 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 103 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units.

As of today, 911,515 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 countrywide. Of these 531,540S are aged 58 years and above plus others, Health workers, 160,468, Teachers 142,624, while Security Officers 76,578.

