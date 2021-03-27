Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Now At 129,330 As 6 Die

Kenya has announced 1,152 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s caseload to 129,330. This was after 8,397 samples were tested.

The cumulative tests so far conducted in the country are 1,463,458.

Sadly, 6 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours bringing the tally for fatalities in the country to 2,104.

152 patients have recovered from the disease. 59 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care, & 93 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 91,665.

A total of 1,212 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,885 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Read: Kenya Announces 2,008 Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths In 24 Hours

124 patients are in the ICU, 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 85 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are on observation.

Another 86 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 of them in the general wards and 10 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi has 458 cases, Nakuru 139, Kiambu 93, Machakos 50, Kajiado 48, Mombasa 47, Turkana 43, Kisumu 27, Garissa 22, Kericho 22, Kilifi 21, Bungoma 20, Laikipia 18, Nyandarua 16, Tharaka Nithi 16, Kitui 13, Siaya 13, Nyamira 12, Meru 12, Narok 11, Uasin Gishu 8, Bomet 8, Busia 6, Taita Taveta 6, Nyeri 5, Kakamega 5, Kisii 4, Makueni 2, Murang’a 2, Mandera 1, Samburu 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1 and Isiolo 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu