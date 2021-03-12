Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Now At 111,935 As 750 Test Positive

Kenya has recorded 750 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,264 samples tested. The country’s caseload is now at 111,935.



The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,358,390. Of the cases, 702 are Kenyans while 48 are foreigners.

411 are males and 339 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 100.

On a sad note, 2 patients have died in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s death toll to 1,901.

215 patients have ideally recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 88,209. 122 patients were on home-based care and 93 in hospital.

Read: Kenya Records Highest COVID-19 Cases In 2021 As 829 Test Positive

Currently, 96 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support, 59 on supplemental oxygen and 14 under observation.

A total of 632 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,912 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Another 40 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 38 of them in the general wards and 2 in the High Dependency Unit ( HDU ).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 394 , Kiambu 85 , Nakuru 53, Mombasa 22 , Murang’a 22 , Kajiado 20 , Meru 17 , Uasin Gishu 17 , Busia 15 , Kericho 12 , Kilifi 11 , Machakos 11 , Turkana 10 , Kakamega 9 , Kisumu 8 , Laikipia 7 , Nyandarua 7 , Makueni 6 , Trans Nzoia 5 , Siaya 3 , Garissa 3 , Kwale 2 , Kisii 2 , Bomet 2 , Bungoma 2 , Embu 1 , Homa bay 1 , Mandera 1 , Nandi 1 and Narok 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu