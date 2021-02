Kenya has announced 105 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 3,573 tested in the last 24hrs. The country’s caseload is now at 104,306.

On a sad note, 4 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,827.

Consequently, 49 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 85,626.

