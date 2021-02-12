Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Now At 102,613 As 260 More Test Positive

Kenya has announced 260 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 5,873. The country’s caseload is now at 102,613.

From the new cases reported, 220 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 141 are male while are 119 female with age ranging from one to 87 years.

On a better note, 83 have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 84,873. 58 patients were from home-based care programme while 25 were from various hospital facilities across the country.

No deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The country’s COVI-19 death toll still stands at 1,794.

30 patients in ICU, out of which 14 are on ventilatory support, 16 on supplementary oxygen and two on observation.

Another eight patients are on supplementary oxygen in general wards.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 131, Baringo 50, Uasin Gishu 10, Machakos 9, Mombasa 8, Kericho 8, Kiambu 8, Kisumu 4, Bungoma 3, Homabay 3, Nakuru 3, Laikipia 3, Kajiado 3, Kwale 3, Kilifi 2, Nyeri 2, Turkana 2, Busia, Embu, Garissa, Kitui, Lamu. Meru and Trans Nzoia hve single cases.

