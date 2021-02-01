Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Now At 100,856

83 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample size of 1,732 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases in the country are now 100,856.

The cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,188,683. Of the new cases, 61 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners. 46 are males & 37 are females.

On a better note, 29 patients have recovered from the virus, 16 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 13 are from various health facilities across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 83,936.

Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,766.

464 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,407 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 23 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

6 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards and 3 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 61, Uasin Gishu 6, Busia 4, Mombasa 4, Kiambu 2, Kilifi 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kericho 1, Machakos 1 and Migori 1.

