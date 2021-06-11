Kenya’s Covid-19 Caseload Nears 175,000 As 488 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 488 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,831 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 174,773.

Of the new cases, 481 Kenyans while 7 are foreigners. Also, 315 are male while 173 are females.

This brings Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate to 8.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,858,443.

Sadly, Covid-19 deaths have risen by 16 bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 3,378.

Also, 343 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries to 118,621. Of these, 69 were from various hospital facilities across the country while 274 were from home-based care.

Currently, there are 969 patients in various health facilities across the country, with 4,827 individuals registered in the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

162 patients are in the ICU, 30 of whom are on ventilatory support and 113 on supplementary oxygen. A total of 19 patients are being monitored.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 90, Busia 72, Siaya 71, Kisumu 35, Kericho 33, Uasin Gishu 27, Mombasa 23, Bungoma 21, Nakuru 14, Nandi 13, Homa Bay 11, Bomet 11, Kisii 9, Kirinyaga 8, Kakamega 7, Vihiga 6, Kiambu 5, Murang’a 4, Kilifi 4, Garissa 3, Kajiado 3, West Pokot 3, Kitui 2, Meru 2, Migori 2, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Samburu 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1,Embu 1,Kwale 1and Machakos 1

