Kenya’s Covid-19 Caseload Nears 159,000 as 834 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 834 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 8,498 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 158,326.

Of the new cases, 805 are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners. 499 are males and 335 are females. The youngest is a fourteen-day-old infant while the oldest is 100 years.

Sadly, 23 deaths have also been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 2,688.

579 patients have also recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries in the country to 107,882. Of the recoveries, 293 were from home-based care while 286 from various health facilities.

A total of 1,300 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,978 patients are on Home-based isolation and care.

198 patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 134 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are on observation.

So far, 853,081 persons have been vaccinated against Covid-19 countrywide. 494,278 are those aged 58 years and above, 155,294 being health workers,131,905 being teachers and 71,604 being Security officers.

