Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Hits 40,000 As 271 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 271 COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 40,178. This was after 5,034 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS Rashid Aman further announced 51 recoveries 29 of whom were from various healthcare facilities across the country while 22 were from home-based care. The tally for recoveries is now at 31,170.

All of the positive cases are Kenyans apart from 29 who are foreigners. Ideally, 177 are male and 94 are female, while the youngest to have contracted the virus is a one-month-old child, and the oldest aged 83 years.

On a sad note, 3 patients have succumbed from the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 751.

The CAS further reiterated the need to wear masks while in public and observing the social distance rule pointing out a trend in the past two weeks where the country has recorded unusual trends with low-case counties increasing their caseload.

For instance, Trans Nzoia alone recorded 67 cases in the past week alone. Consequently, at least 215 prisoners from GK prison are on quarantine.

The county distribution is as follows: Nairobi 81, Mombasa 58, Turkana 16, Kisumu 15, Garissa 15, Kiambu 13, Kisii 10 Laikipia 8, Uasin Gishu 5, Nyamira 4, Kwale 2 and Meru 1.

