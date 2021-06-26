Kenya’s Covid-19 Caseload at 182,393 as 508 test Positive in the Last 24 hrs

The Covid-19 positivity rate in kenya now stands at 7.6 percent after 508 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The cases were confirmed from a sample size of 6,664. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 182,393, and the cumulative tests to 1,940,066.

Statistics from the Ministry of Healyh show that 539 patients have recovered from the disease, 296 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program and 243 from various health facilities. This brings the total number of recoveries to 134,392.

Unfortunately, 18 people have succumbed to the virus. All the reported fatalities are late deaths reported after conducting record audits from various facilities. The deaths occurred on diverse dates within the months of March, April and June. This brings the total number of fatalities to 3,574.

Records also show that 1,037 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, with 101 of them in ICU. 6,750 patients are also under observation in the Home Based Isolation & Care program.

The Ministry of Health also reported that a total of 1,279,023 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Out of these, total first doses are at 1,001,711 while the number of second doses are 277,312.

