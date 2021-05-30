Kenya’s Covid-19 Caseload At 170,647 As 16 Succumb

Kenya has announced 162 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,452 samples were tested. the country’s caseload is now at 170,647.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the country is now at 4.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,809,890.

Sadly, 16 patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 3,157.

Read: 2021 Madaraka Day Celebrations Venue Likely To Be Changed Due To Covid-19 Scare – Kanze Dena

Also, 643 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 116,776.

Currently, there are 1,225 patients currently admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 4,724 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 93 patients are in ICU, out of which 20 are on ventilatory support. 85 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 79 are in general wards and six in the HDU.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu