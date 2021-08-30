Kenya’s Covid-19 Caseload at 235,298 as 346 Test Positive

In the last 24 hours, 346 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,553, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 235,298 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,367,077. The Positivity rate is now 9.7 percent.

1,404 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,327 have been discharged from home-based isolation while 77 have been discharged from various health facilities across the country.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 222,357. Out of these, 180,176 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program while 42,181 are from various health facilities.

Unfortunately, 10 people succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths occurring in diverse dates in August 2021.

The Ministry of Health reports that currently 1,951 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,924 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

The MOH has so far administered a total of 2,752,266 vaccines across the country. Out of these, total first doses are 1,949,340 while second doses are 802,926. This brings the percentage of fully vaccinated adults to 2.95.

