Kenya’s Contingent of Drivers Ready for The WRC Safari Rally

Drivers Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo, Hamza Anwar, Jeremy Wahome and McRae Kimathi have expressed confidence ahead of the WRC Safari Rally which will see drivers tackle some of Kenya’s most technical routes.

Wahome and Anwar, both 22, and Kimathi 26, are some of the youngest Kenyan drivers participating at the event as part of the FIA Rally Star programme, a global initiative that seeks to identify, train, and develop talented young drivers between 17-26 years.

Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo, a five-time winner of the Safari Rally and winner of this year’s Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally, was crowned the Intercontinental Rally Challenge (IRC) champion in 2009, making him the only Kenyan winner of an IRC round.

“I am up for the challenge and confident in the preparations we have made. I also believe our young drivers will showcase their talent and represent our country well,” said Carl Tundo.

The quartet are part of Safaricom’s Ksh21 million safari rally sponsorship, with Ksh15 million going towards supporting the three young Kenyan drivers selected as part of the FIA Rally Star programme, Ksh2.5 million towards logistics and Ksh3.5 million to support Carl Tundo, who will be driving a Minti MotorsportsVW Polo R5, the same car that saw him clinch the 2021 ARC Equator Rally.

“I appreciate the platform and support Safaricom has given us. We will make the most of the opportunity to do Kenya proud during this historic Safari Rally. This will be a learning experience as well as a challenge on how far we can go. We are ready to go and we hope for the best,” said Hamza Anwar.

58 rally drivers including 34 Kenyan racers are set to participate in this year’s event, which will take place from today to June 27.

