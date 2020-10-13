Kenya’s Caseload Now At 41,937 As 318 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 318 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 41,937. This was after 2,592 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

243 more patients have recovered from the virus as the tally for recoveries jumps to 31,340. Of the recoveries, 111 were from various health facilities across the country while 132 were under home-based care.

Of the new cases, 215 are males while 103 are females. Ideally, the youngest is a three-year-old while the oldest is 90 years old.

On a sad note, Health CAS Rashid Aman further announced that 10 people have succumbed to the virus. The country’s death toll is now at 787.

Aman further called on the public to safeguard the safety of children by not overcrowding in matatus and heading the government directives on social distancing and wearing masks.

“I appeal to all Kenyans to be vigilant now more than ever to safeguard our school going children. PSV vehicles must not overload,” he said.

He added that testing will be conducted in schools with a higher population to rule out the spread of the virus.

“We will require to conduct testing in schools with large populations to rule out infections. We have sufficient reagents to take us to the next quarter,” he added.

