Kenya's Ambassador to Qatar Paddy Ahenda Is Dead

Paddy Ahenda
Kenya's Ambassador To Qatar Paddy Ahenda [Photo?Courtesy]

Paddy Ahenda, the Kenyan ambassador to Qatar, has passed on.

The former Kasipul Kabondo MP died on Monday morning in a Doha Hospital. His family said he was battling a heat stroke.

According to the envoy’s wife, Millie Ahenda, the deceased had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a week.

Heatstroke occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down.

Ahenda served as Kasipul Kabondo MP between 2005 and 2007. He was a member of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Industrialization Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) David Osiany was among the first Kenyans to eulogize Ahenda on social media.

“News of the demise of Kenya’s Ambassador to Qatar Amb. Paddy Ahenda is devastating. The former MP for Kasipul Kabondo who has been on a tour of duty in the Middle East country unfortunately succumbed to heatstroke. Condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Amb. Ahenda,” the CAS tweeted.

Paddy Ahenda

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

