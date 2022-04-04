Kenya’s Ambassador to Qatar Paddy Ahenda Is Dead

Paddy Ahenda, the Kenyan ambassador to Qatar, has passed on.

The former Kasipul Kabondo MP died on Monday morning in a Doha Hospital. His family said he was battling a heat stroke.

According to the envoy’s wife, Millie Ahenda, the deceased had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a week.

Heatstroke occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down.

Ahenda served as Kasipul Kabondo MP between 2005 and 2007. He was a member of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Also Read: Former Bomachage Borabu MP, Joel Onyancha Passes On

Industrialization Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) David Osiany was among the first Kenyans to eulogize Ahenda on social media.

“News of the demise of Kenya’s Ambassador to Qatar Amb. Paddy Ahenda is devastating. The former MP for Kasipul Kabondo who has been on a tour of duty in the Middle East country unfortunately succumbed to heatstroke. Condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Amb. Ahenda,” the CAS tweeted.

News of the demise of Kenya’s Ambassador to Qatar Amb. Paddy Ahenda is devastating. The former MP for Kasipul Kabondo who has been on a tour of duty in the Middle East country unfortunately succumbed to heat stroke. Condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Amb. Ahenda. pic.twitter.com/XZMCN7wSTd — 🇰🇪 David Osiany, HSC (@DavidOsiany) April 4, 2022

Here are more reactions:

BREAKING: Kenya's Ambassador to Qatar Paddy Ahenda has passed on.

My Sincere heart felt Condolences goes out to Ahenda's family, friends and Relatives. Poleni Saaana. pic.twitter.com/Psc1LXRFrg — KANU Youth Congress (@KanuCongress) April 4, 2022

Deeply Saddened by the untimely demise of my Mentor, Father and Friend Amb. Paddy C. Ahenda Ambassador and head of mission in Qatar. Very shocking to imagine he's gone pic.twitter.com/3LYCWc5km1 — George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) April 4, 2022

CONDOLENCES TO MY LONGTIME FRIEND PADDY AHENDA

Condolences to my longtime friend Paddy Ahenda who succumbed to heat stroke and passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Doha.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/7UgxIIDUa4 — Joachim Omolo (@omolobeste) April 4, 2022

Our heartfelt Condolences to the Family of Former Kasipul Kabondo MP and Kenya's Ambassador to Qatar Patrick "Paddy" Ahenda who succumbed to heat stroke. pic.twitter.com/LN1bth1hWN — KENYA (@BrandKenya) April 4, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...