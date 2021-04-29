Kenyans Visited Pinterest More than they did Instagram and YouTube in the last One Year – Report

More Kenyans visit Pinterest compared to Instagram and YouTube. The latest web analysis by Statscounter shows that 13.43 percent of Kenyans visited the photo-based social platform between March 2020 and March 2021, while 7.03 percent visited Instagram in the same period.

Facebook is the most visited social media platform in the country with 51.25 percent of Kenyans accessing the platform between March 2020 and March 2021. Twitter emerged second with 22.19 percent social media market share while YouTube and LinkedIn trailed with 5.42 percent and 0.28 percent respectively.

Read: Why Kenyans on Social Media Refer to President Uhuru Kenyatta as “Jayden”

According to Statscounter, 62.04 percent of Kenyans access the internet using chrome OS, 27.5 percent use Opera while 3.14 use Safari and 1.42 percent use Edge.

Tecno dominated the devices accessing the web in the period March 2020 to March 2021. Among the Kenyans who accessed the internet in the period, 22.93 percent used a Tecno device while 17.95 used Samsung. Oppo and Infinix followed closely with 8.24 percent and 9.01 percent respectively in the same period.

Read: Otile Brown’s ‘Dusuma’ Tops List of Kenya’s Most Watched Videos On YouTube This Year

A majority of Kenyans also use smartphones to access the internet as the total web stats show that 69.66 percent browsed the internet on mobile, 29.33 percent on desktop and only 1 percent on tablet. Android users dominated with 62.53 percent in the last 12 months, 21.88 percent used windows while a paltry 3.02 percent accessed the web using Apple’s iOS.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu