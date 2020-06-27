in SPORTS

Kenyans In Sweden Visit Injured Harambee Stars Defender Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma (Video)

A group of Kenyans residing in Sweden visited injured Harambee Stars and AIK Fotboll defender Eric “Marcelo” Ouma to offer him support.

Amongst them was ardent football and Gor Mahia fan Mercy Rita, who lives in Uppsala.

Marcelo fractured his fibula while training four weeks ago and underwent a surgery, which he is currently recovering from.

According to the club, he needed at least six weeks to return to action.

The 23-year-old has since begun gym training, but the foot is still supported.

In his absence, the team has played three Swedish league matches, winning two and losing one.

The team is placed third on the log, behind leaders IFK Norrköping, who have won all their three games.

