Kenyans Vent As Police Arrest Two People Over Facebook Post Claiming Matiang’i Is In ICU

The suspects [photo/Courtesy]

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two people suspected of authoring a Facebook post claiming Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is in the  Intensive Care Unit (ICU) battling Covid-19.

According to the DCI, the two, 33-year-old Isaac Kibet Yego — a freelance journalist — and 19-year-old Emanuel Kimutai Kosgei were arrested yesterday at Ngeria in Eldoret by Special Service Unit (SSU) and Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau(CRIB) officers.

During the operation, police confiscated a laptop and two mobile phones linked to the publication of the social media post from the suspects.

The suspects are being interrogated and are expected to be arraigned next week.

The police warned the general public against using social media platforms to publish misleading information.

“The DCI wishes to inform, urge and warn any person who, out of malice or sheer morbid hatred for another person, to desist from committing any act or attempt against the law as provided under the Communication Act that, ” said DCI.

CS Matiang’i had on Friday dismissed claims that he had contracted Covid-19 as fake news peddled by “mentally deranged” people who are keen on distracting him from his job.

The CS said he had filed a complaint with the National Police Service to establish the source of the rumours.

“I have told the DCI and the Inspector General of Police and they are trying to investigate. We hope that we shall get to the bottom of the situation,” he said in an interview at his Harambee House office on Friday.

A section of Kenyans has, however, called out the government over the arrest saying the young people should be freed.

They argued that by virtue of Matiang’i being a public servant he should not take criticism personally.

Here are some of the reactions:

