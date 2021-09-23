Kenyans in the US, UK Among Voters from 11 Countries Set to Participate in 2022 Polls – Chebukati

Wafula Chebukati, the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), has revealed the Commission’s plans to have more Kenyans in the diaspora participate in the 2022 General Election.

In an interview with The Standard, the IEBC boss said Kenyans in 11 countries from various parts of the world will have a chance to participate in the next election.

He said the commission had added six more countries to the five that had met the threshold to participate in the polls.

Read: Catholic Bishops Urge IEBC To Expedite Recruitment of Substantive CEO

The six include the United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Qatar and South Sudan.

Chebukati noted that the countries had met the 3,000 voters requirement to be enlisted as a polling centre.

In 2017, Kenyans in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Africa participated in the presidential election.

Also Read: IEBC Says Early Campaigns Creating Tension as it Introduces New Commissioners

“We have many Kenyans in the diaspora but majority had no requisite details to be enrolled to vote. Some are illegally in those countries,” said Chebkati.

Plans are in top gear to list new voters in the 11 countries.

Back in Kenya, the commission is set to roll out a mass registration exercise in early October.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...