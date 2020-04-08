Why Kenyans Think Tony Gachoka’s Point Blank Was Axed At KTN News

KTN News’ Point Blank show host Tony Gachoka on Wednesday announced that the political show will not be airing starting today, April 8, until further notice.

Gachoka cited negative effects of COVID-19 as a reason for halting the show.

He went on to mention that a raft of measures issued by government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including social distancing had negatively affected the show’s production schedule and activities.

“Covid19 has affected how we interact, communicate & congregate @KTNNewsKE @StandardKenya it has changed how we decimate news & record interactive shows. I have decided to suspend #KTNPointblank with immediate effect until we can see the better end. Let’s follow Government advice!” Gachoka wrote on Twitter.

Going on with the show, he said, would mean putting his crew and interviewees at risk of contracting the contagious disease.

“COVID-19 means shooting a show with so many logistics puts many at risk. This includes crew, guest & myself. The other consideration for me was to allow the Country focus on the pandemic without any other sideshows. So for now #KTNPointblank with me will remain suspended, ” added.

But Kenyans would not take any of his explanation and instead insisted that the Standard Media Group-owned TV station had shown him the door over his “bad character” thanks to his many scandals and controversy. He, however, denied the claims vehemently saying “nobody has sacked me. I have suspended my show.”

Point Blank show made its debut on February 13, 2019, and was touted as a potential rival of Jeff Koinange Live (JKL), that airs on Citizen TV every Wednesday, that would later prove to be a tall order.

Unlike Jeff Koinange’s live shows, Gachoka recorded his interviews, edited them before KTN News aired them on Wednesday every week.

A source intimated to this writer that the reason why Gachoka was not allowed to run a live show was because the media house couldn’t trust him because of his “indiscipline”. Tony is a drunk and has in the past appeared on live TV shows intoxicated. He is also accused of having a “loose mouth” that has put him in trouble in the past.

For the period the show has been running, many viewed it as a tool to fight Deputy President William Ruto and his 2022 Presidential ambitions. In fact, he has severally been accused of biasness for allegedly inviting only anti-Ruto men to his shows.

Gachoka is a known critic of the DP. He often uses his social media platforms to “discredit” Ruto especially on matters corruption.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

