Kenyans To Freely Operate Drones Under The Authorization Of KCAA – Gilbert Kibe

Drones can now be freely operated in Kenya as long as the remote controlled piloted aircraft users abide by the regulations set by the Kenya civil aviation authority.

“Any person who wishes to import, own or operate an RPAS in Kenya shall apply to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority in the prescribed form and pay the requisite fee for the due process.A person commits an offense if they own, operate, manufacture, assemble or test an RPAS without authorization from KCAA” the director general of KCAA Gilbert Kibe stated.

Some of this guideline s include any person involved in assembly and manufacture of drone without sorting clearance from KCAA is liable and may face a jail term of six months or a sh. 2million fine. Those who had already imported the drones prior to the gazzetement of this regulations have been given six months to do the registration.

Read:Business Unusual As Hawkers, Boda Boda Riders Kicked Out Of The CBD (Photos)

Drones have become very common especially among wedding photographers and film makers which helps them collect footage from high places. Drones are allowed in Kenyan to be used for sports, private activities and commercial activities.

Earlier drone users were required to get clearance to use them from KCAA and the Military to be able to use them.

This regulations was not well received by drone users who said that the regulations were too stringent and the cost of purchasing a drone did not equate to the amount that would spend to register it. Drone users would want the KCAA to reduce the cost of operating drones as it is currently too harsh for them yet they believe that these RPAS could be of greater use than harm.

they also believe that the authority should meet stakeholders and listen to their concerns rather than just impose stringent regulations.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com