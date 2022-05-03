Kenyans to Dig Deeper into their Pockets for Breakfast as Bread Prices Soar

Kenyans will in the coming days dig deeper into their pockets for breakfast as bread manufacturers express concerns over rising costs for cooking oil, fuel, wheat, and packaging.

Broadway Bakery, which makes popular Broadways bread, says its 400g loaf will soon retail at Ksh60 up from Ksh55.

In the review, the 600g loaf will cost Ksh90, an increase of Ksh7, while the 800g loaf will increase from Ksh100 to Ksh110.

Broadway Managing Director Bimal Shah attributed the increase to the high cost of production and increase in transportation costs.

“The price of everything has gone up. We are grappling with the high cost of diesel on transport, expensive cooking oil and an increase in packaging material, which is now up by 20 percent,” Shah told Business Daily.

Some companies like Mini Bakeries, which makes the Supa Loaf brand, has already increased the price of 400g bread from Ksh55 to Ksh60.

The prices of cooking oil started going up in March following the increase in the prices of crude palm oil by 33 per cent due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Then manufacturers of cooking oil were buying palm oil at between $1760 (Ksh200,534) per metric tonne and $1980 (Ksh225,522) after the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February.

Before the conflict, the commodity retailed at $1490 (Ksh168,578) per tonne.

The high cost of fuel in the country has also been linked to the Ukraine crisis.

