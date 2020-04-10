COVID-19 Cases In Kenya Rise To 189 As 10 Recover

Five more people have tested for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kenya bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 189.

In an update on Friday Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stated that all the patients are Kenyan citizens.

One of the patients is from a local quarantine centre.

“The others were picked by our surveillance teams,” the CS said.

Kagwe noted that three of the new cases are from Mombasa, one is from Nairobi and the other from Nyandarua.

The five patients are aged between the ages of 27 and 58 years. Two are male while three are female.

The CS noted that 10 people have been discharged from Mbagathi Hospital’s isolation ward after testing negative for the virus.

This brings the total number of people who have recovered from the disease to 22.

“This is good news indeed. For the first time in a day we release more people than we took in. The individuals have tested negative twice, ” Kagwe added.

At the same time, the CS warned Kenyans against handling of cash.

He said many Kenyans were not heeding advice of using mobile money to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

The government had in March encouraged Kenyans to embrace cashless transactions as a measure to combat spread of COVID-19.

Local telecommunication companies and banks waved transaction to encourage customers use electronic payment.

In his address on Friday, Kagwe acknowledged the problem of disposing of face masks.

He said a guideline will be sent to the counties and urged Kenyans to follow it.

The CS noted that Kenya Power plans to fast track connectivity of three-phase electricity to counties so that equipment such respirators can be used as ventilators in county hospitals.

