Kenyans Spent Sh16 billion on Laptops between April and October 2020

Kenyans spent Sh16.290 billion buying laptops, computers and networking equipment between April and October 2020. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on the trade of ICT equipment in the country, this is a 60 percent increase compared to Sh10.207 billion spent in the same period in 2019.

The spike can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted the work culture forcing companies adopt work-from-home models.

The pandemic saw most households add more devices, up from one shared PC in the recent past. The world turned to technology during the pandemic for education, work and entertainment driving up the sales for tablets, laptops and desk top computers.

Now, parents had to work, children had to study and play as the internet became the preferred medium for daily life.

2020 necessitated the use of telecommunications equipment, bringing back the demand. PC manufacturers adjusted to the sudden demand by increasing their supplier base, speeding up shipping and even teasing new models for 2021.

Analysts projected that 2020 will close with a 15 percent increase in shipments, at about 300 million. Research company Canalys projects that by the end of 2021, installed PCs and tablets shipments are likely to hit 1.77 billion, up from 1.64 billion in 2019.

