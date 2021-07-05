Kenyans Snitch On 359 Companies, Individuals Over Ksh2 Billion Tax Evasion

At least 359 companies and individuals have been reported to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for evading taxes worth over Ksh2.1 billion in the last six months.

The tax evasion cases amounting to Ksh2.1 billion have been reported through KRA’s online portal, which promises whistleblowers cash rewards for reporting tax cheats.

Whistleblowers are entitled to a five per cent of money or assets recovered from tax cheats or Ksh2 million, whichever is lower.

Whistleblowers also enjoy immunity from civil or criminal liability for disclosing confidential information in addition to being protected from reprisal.

“Once we receive the information we take it through our process of validation. By end of May we had 359 whistles with about Ksh2.1 billion in our own assessment. We get further information through the banks and also other third parties. We then consolidate them, write a profile and then forward for investigations or for compliance,” said Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations Terra Saidimu.

Read: iTax Penalties for Failing to File Individual Income KRA Returns

Under the web platform dubbed iWhistle, a whistleblower is issued with a code as an identifier, without revealing his/her personal details.

KRA staff and public service officers tasked with enforcing tax compliance are not eligible for rewards that come with whistleblowing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu