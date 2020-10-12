Kenyans Shall Pay Heavily For UhuRuto Fallout – Kipchumba Murkomen

Former Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has warned Kenyans downplaying the fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto as a mere “Jubilee political joke”.

In a tweet on Monday, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator stated that the infight in the top Jubilee leadership will have a ripple effect on the economy of the country soon.

The firebrand Ruto ally quipped that political tension being witnessed in the country due to the President “fighting” his deputy threatens the economy as the shilling will keep falling and Kenyans will pay heavily for the political mess.

“President fighting his Deputy isn’t merely a Jubilee political joke. In international business terms that’s called political risk, ” said Murkomen.

“It’s terrible. Being a nation that has borrowed heavily, the Shilling will keep falling& we shall pay heavily. Investors are already on wait&see state.”

The Kenyan shilling remained unchanged against the dollar in the past week trading at Ksh108.5, similar to what was recorded the previous week.

The Kenya shilling touched a new low in August with the renewed weakening being partly attributed to high dollar demand from importers following the re-opening of economies around the world along with high liquidity in the interbank market.

Murkomen is one of the DP allies who continue to bear brunt of the deep divisions in the ruling party.

He was among Tanga Tanga lawmakers who were stripped of their roles in Parliament over links with Ruto.

The lawmaker was accused of frustrating the Jubilee agenda as Majority Leader in the Senate.

The DP’s relationship with the President continues to worsen with the second in command forced to cancel key events in Nyamira and Kakamega last week following strict security measures imposed by the government as the 2022 succession politics gain momentum.

Political analysts opine that the strict measures are aimed at taming the DP’s influence ahead of the 2022 General Election.

