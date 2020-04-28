in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Kenyans Scramble For Drinks After Alcohol Truck Overturned In Meru – Video

A screen grab of of one of the residents who was already drunk

Kenyans were captured on camera scrambling for free drinks after a truck carrying alcohol overturned in Meru-Embu highway.

In a video circulated online, the truck that was ferrying alcohol fell into a ditch in Kariungi, Meru County after the driver lost control.

Residents of the area rushed to the scene where they rescued the driver and another passenger before making their way to the alcoholic drinks.

According to witness statements, the police arrived later on and dispersed the crowd that had gathered with everyone scampering for safety.

“We saw the driver is okay so we started the work of taking all the alcohol. The way you are seeing us now, it’s after the police came and dispersed us,” a resident stated with a drink in hand.

Further, the incident has ignited mixed reactions on social media as the majority of the scramblers had not complied with the social distancing directive amid COVID-19 menace in the country. They did not have masks on either.

To some, it was a celebration considering that bars are still closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a similar incident last year, a truck transporting beer overturned at Roysambu roundabout. Although no fatalities were reported, residents enjoyed free drinks before the police intervened and dispersed them.

