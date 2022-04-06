Kenyans Scramble to Beat SIM Card Registration Deadline

Kenyans are scrambling to register their SIM cards before the deadline of April 15.

Long queues have been witnessed across various registration centres across the country before the deadline lapses in nine days.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has warned Kenyans that if their SIM cards are not registered by the end of April, they will lose their lines and telecoms services will be halted.

According to CA’s Telecom Compliance, Licensing and Standards Director Julius Lenaseiyan, the agency is enforcing the rules after a large number of unregistered SIM cards were sold to people in the country by unlicensed operators and agents.

Read also: Search On for Suspect who Stole Sh1 Million Cameras from PCEA Zimmerman

Records from the CA show that the majority of unregistered cards have been discovered among the elderly who purchased their mobile phones before to 2015, when the rule was ineffectual.

“The SIM card regulations 2015 now stipulates that the Mobile operators namely Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom should re-register their subscribers by updating their details with a digital passport size photo of the customers.

CA has urged mobile network operators to speed up the exercise as no more time will be added.

Read: Suspected M-Pesa Fraudsters Arrested In Machakos With 600 SIM Cards, 96 IDs

”This has been an ongoing process over the last few years, the planned switch-off follows an audit that has unearthed loopholes in adherence to SIM card registration laws by mobile network operators,” the authority said.

The new restrictions are also designed to reduce fraudulent SIM card use and keep subscriber information databases up to date.

Telecommunications companies have been asked to thoroughly verify identifying documents given by users with the Integrated Population Registration System during the registration process (IPRS).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...