Kenyans Risk Jail Time Should They Fail To Self-quarantine After Landing In The Country – CS Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has stated that any Kenyan who fails to quarantine after landing in the country will face jail time.

Speaking during a presser at Afya House today, Tuesday, March 17, Kagwe has reiterated that self-quarantine is mandatory once one has landed into the country.

“As you are aware, on the 15th of March, his excellency the president had directed a number of measures including a travel ban for any country with coronavirus. Only Kenyan citizens and any foreigners with valid residents permit will be allowed to come into the country provided they proceed on a self-quarantine or to a government quarantine facility,” Kagwe stated.

According to the CS, the State is treating Coronavirus with utmost seriousness in a bid to stop the virus in its tracks.

Additionally, with four cases of COVID-19 confirmed, the guidelines issued by the state need to be followed to the latter until the virus is contained or scaled-down.

“When the public health act has been invoked, quarantine is not a voluntary measure, it is a mandated measure that can lead to a fine and a jail sentence. This measure at the airport is going to be instituted by making those entering into the country swear a legal document that they will comply with what they are supposed to do,” said Kagwe.

He also urged Kenyans to stop spreading information that is likely to cause panic among citizens adding that individuals should maintain proper hygiene as a method to curb the spread of the virus.

