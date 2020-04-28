Kenyans Redeem 131 Million Bonga Points In 3 Weeks In Bonga For Good Programme

Kenyan have redeemed at least 131 million Bonga Points for household goods since Safaricom launched the Bonga for Goods programme over three weeks ago.

Safaricom revealed that 60 percent of the redemptions occured at supermarket tills, an indication that Kenyans are short of liquidity and are using every means available to acquire basics, especially food during this pandemic period.

“This initiative is to empower Kenyans to use the savings they have been making by using Safaricom products over the years to meet their needs to pay for their essentials or donate to the most vulnerable in the society,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

It is estimated that Safaricom customers hold Bonga points worth Ksh14.7 billion 84 percent is held by high value customers with the remaining portion being shared by 67 percent of its customer base.

The Bonga Points loyalty programme was launched in 2007, where customers get one point for every Ksh10 spent on airtime. The pont can be redeemed for airtime, bundles or goods in selected outlets.

Safaricom launched the Bonga for Good initiative in March, where customers are allowed to redeem 1 Bonga Point for 30 cents, a 50 percent increase from the previous 20 cents per point.

Through the initiative, Safaricom subscribers will also be able to donate their Bonga Points to those in need as a show of goodwill during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic period.

The service has been available at over 140,000 Lipa na M-PESA merchants countrywide and all supermarkets with Lipa na M-pesa payment platforms.

