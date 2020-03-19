Kenyans To Receive Free Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers As Gov’t Seeks To Fight Coronavirus Spread

Kenyans will soon receive free alcohol-based hand sanitizers as the government seeks to curb the coronavirus menace.

So far Kenya has recorded seven cases of COVID-19 with the latest being a couple that traveled from Dubai and a Burundian national.

Since the outbreak was reported, hand sanitizers have disappeared from supermarket shelves while other business owners have opted to hike prices.

But in a memo by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the government will liaise with oil industry players to distribute the sanitizers for free.

“The government is desirous of distributing affordable sanitizers to the general public. To this end, corporations in the oil industry have volunteered to produce alcohol based sanitizers for distribution for free to the general public.

“KPC will liaise with the oil industry players, who have expressed willingness to produce the sanitizers, for the expedited manufacture and distribution. Further, KPC will implement an accountability framework to ensure that the ethanol is utilized for the manufacture and distribution of the sanitizers,” Kinyua stated in a memo.

Kinyua also ordered for the release of ethanol held over offenses to help in the making of the hand sanitizers.

On Wednesday , President Uhuru Kenyatta warned traders against hoarding goods in a bid to increase commodity prices.

“To our traders and even supermarket owners, do your business right and do it justly. Nobody has ever had a problem with anyone making profits but it is highly immoral if we take advantage of an unfortunate situation to make supernormal profits,” he said.

Adding, “We will continue to take action on those traders hiking prices with no reasons just to make profits because it is criminal for you to use an unfortunate situation to enrich yourself.”

Kenyans will on Saturday hold prayers from their homes, places of work led by the head of state and religious leaders.

