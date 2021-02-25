in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Kenyans React After Pascal Tokodi Bumped Into President Uhuru Kenyatta, Asked Him To Watch “Selina”

Pascal Tokodi
Pascal Tokodi. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kenyan actor and film director Pascal Tokodi has set tongues wagging after bumping into President Uhuru Kenyatta walking along State House Road, and only asking him to watch Maisha Magic’s Selina show.

In a video posted online, Tokodi, who the lead character in Selina alongside Celestine Gichuhi, seemingly is so surprised to see the President walking alone, and is lost for words.

“How are you sir?” Oh my goodness!” he says.

Before he drives off, Tokodi has one major request to the President; “Ona Selina! Ona Selina!”.

In response, President Kenyatta says, “Asante. Nimeona”.

Here’s the video:

Some Kenyans felt that Tokodi lost a big chance that he could have told the President something ‘bigger’, while others feel that he did well to market his programme.

In a subsequent video, Tokodi however defended himself, saying 15 seconds were not enough to present Kenyans’ grievances.

“Watu wanasema sijui ningeongelea curfew sijui all these other things…lakini hiyo 15 seconds mimi niliona nijitetee…” he said in the video.

Here are some reactions:-

