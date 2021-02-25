Kenyans React After Pascal Tokodi Bumped Into President Uhuru Kenyatta, Asked Him To Watch “Selina”

Kenyan actor and film director Pascal Tokodi has set tongues wagging after bumping into President Uhuru Kenyatta walking along State House Road, and only asking him to watch Maisha Magic’s Selina show.

In a video posted online, Tokodi, who the lead character in Selina alongside Celestine Gichuhi, seemingly is so surprised to see the President walking alone, and is lost for words.

“How are you sir?” Oh my goodness!” he says.

Before he drives off, Tokodi has one major request to the President; “Ona Selina! Ona Selina!”.

In response, President Kenyatta says, “Asante. Nimeona”.

Here’s the video:

Some Kenyans felt that Tokodi lost a big chance that he could have told the President something ‘bigger’, while others feel that he did well to market his programme.

In a subsequent video, Tokodi however defended himself, saying 15 seconds were not enough to present Kenyans’ grievances.

“Watu wanasema sijui ningeongelea curfew sijui all these other things…lakini hiyo 15 seconds mimi niliona nijitetee…” he said in the video.

Here are some reactions:-

You meet the PRESIDENT taking a walk and all you want him to do for you is to watch you on Selina Maisha Magic East? Kenyan youths have their priorities upside down and they want the PRESIDENT to appoint them into Government positions yet he knows they can't even pitch in 10secs — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 25, 2021

So yesterday, Pascal Tokodi bumped into Uhuru Kenyatta and all he did was ask him to watch "Selina"… 😅 If you got the same opportunity, what would you have told the President? — SINGLE CHROMOSOME 🇰🇪 (@_FellMenti) February 25, 2021

Call it marketing strategy or whatever …for Pascal Tokodi is selfish. He had the chance to represent the youth grievances directly to the president but chose himself — Msupa Atoti (@Msupa_A) February 25, 2021

All Radio stations this Morning discussing and talking about Pascal Tokodi & Selina thing. And you think that's not an achievement for telling prezo " watch Selina on Maisha magic east" — CHRIS SAMBU (@the_sambu) February 25, 2021

The holier than thou Kenyans castigating Pascal Tokodi for telling President Uhuru to watch Selina on Maisha Magic, spare the guy, that's what puts food on his table and he has to gospel it.#JKLive #RIPRealHasla pic.twitter.com/DO4MWSceTu — Anyamah Douglas (@danyamah) February 25, 2021

You expected Pascal Tokodi to start begging for money from Uhuru? He knew mtaongea and most probably the president will later come through And maybe offer something bigger. Again tushajua Selina na where to watch it. Tuache beggar mentality — Kiilu Kutoka Kitui 👽 (@mutuahkiilu) February 25, 2021

