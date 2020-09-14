“Mashemeji Derby Won’t Be The Same, ” Kenyans React As Tom Mboya Statue Removed From CBD

On Monday, September 14 Kenyans heading to their various places of work noticed something different at Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) — Tom Mboya’s statue was missing.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the statue of late trade unionist and former Cabinet Minister Tom Mboya erected near the Kenya National Archives, Moi Avenue, was removed on Sunday, September 13 after more than a year of criticism from members of the public over its sorry state.

Reports indicate that the city leadership had succumbed to the pressure and the dusty statue was removed for a facelift.

It was reportedly taken to the Nairobi National Museum by team that was captured on camera loading it to a lorry in the CBD.

Why have they removed Tom Mboya's Statue. @MikeSonko or is the work of Baba Otis? pic.twitter.com/1mHQRyncOg — Lazooj. (@Lazooj) September 13, 2020

The Tom Mboya monument was erected in 2011 in honour of the politician who was assassinated in 1969.

Back in June 2019, Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua had hit out at his Nairobi counterpart for neglecting the statues at the CBD including the one of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi located at the junction of Kimathi Street and Mama Ngina Street.

Read: History of the Mzee Jomo Kenyatta Statue

Mutua promised to repair and maintain the statues until those concerned would “wake up from their slumber.”

After the criticism, Sonko commenced rehabilitation of the statues but it was shortlived.

The Tom Mboya statue is synonymous with fans of Gor Mahia football club. It has acted as their meeting point during Mashemeji Derby matches for years now.

Here are some of the reactions online following its removal.

They are assassinating Tom Mboya for the second time — morarajustine (@morarajustine) September 14, 2020

The degeneration that Tom Mboya statue in Nairobi has gone to and seemingly NOBODY cares about it; those responsible have become utterly IRRESPONSIBLE. #Neglect#Kenya#Sad#Ruto#Ngunyi pic.twitter.com/zWMufUO8wC — Ochieng' Ogodo (@ochiengogodo) September 13, 2020

Tom Mboya statue removed, reasons are unclear. — Masterkey (@langatvick) September 14, 2020

Si mlitukana mama?

Mtoto wake sasa ameng'oa statue ya Tom Mboya aweke ya mathake ndio msikie hivyo.

Na hakuna kitu mtado 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/cUNE1CcGxW — Mr. B (@Benogola) September 14, 2020

Alfred Mutua promised to renovate Tom Mboya statue to spite Sonko. Sonko promised to renovate it to appease Gor Mahia fans. Gor Mahia fans promised to renovate it to bring back their winning mojo. COVID froze football, Sonko isn't in office, and now Tom Mboya has been abandoned. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) September 13, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu