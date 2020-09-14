in NEWS

“Mashemeji Derby Won’t Be The Same, ” Kenyans React As Tom Mboya Statue Removed From CBD

Tom Mboya statue [Photo/Courtesy]

On Monday, September 14 Kenyans heading to their various places of work noticed something different at Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) — Tom Mboya’s statue was missing.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the statue of late trade unionist and former Cabinet Minister Tom Mboya erected near the Kenya National Archives, Moi Avenue, was removed on Sunday, September 13 after more than a year of criticism from members of the public over its sorry state.

Reports indicate that the city leadership had succumbed to the pressure and the dusty statue was removed for a facelift.

It was reportedly taken to the Nairobi National Museum by team that was captured on camera loading it to a lorry in the CBD.

The Tom Mboya monument was erected in 2011 in honour of the politician who was assassinated in 1969.

Back in June 2019, Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua had hit out at his Nairobi counterpart for neglecting the statues at the CBD including the one of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi located at the junction of Kimathi Street and Mama Ngina Street.

Mutua promised to repair and maintain the statues until those concerned would “wake up from their slumber.”

After the criticism, Sonko commenced rehabilitation of the statues but it was shortlived.

The Tom Mboya statue is synonymous with fans of Gor Mahia football club. It has acted as their meeting point during Mashemeji Derby matches for years now.

Here are some of the reactions online following its removal.

Tom Mboya

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

