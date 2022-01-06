Kenyans React as Ngirici Warms Up to Raila as He Turns 77

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga turns 77 years old tomorrow.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has left netizens talking after she sent Odinga early birthday wishes.

In a Facebook post, Ngirici wrote, “Happy 77th Birthday Jakom.”

According to a section of netizens, the woman rep is warming up to Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement after she exited DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Si birthday ni Kesho? But the hurried wish makes it a big political statement. The message is home,” Jackson Otukho wrote.

Earlier in the week, Ngirici rebranded a building she had donated to serve as the party’s county office.

The county MP had branded the building which is located in Kerugoya with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party yellow and green colours, logo and slogan.

The building has since been repainted with white colours.

In December last year, Ngirici ditched the Deputy President William Ruto allied party citing an unfair nominations process.

She also alleged that party officials had asked her to step down for area Governor Anne Waiguru and instead run for Mwea Parliamentary seat.

“I’m not afraid to face anyone in the nominations but my truth is the exercise will not be fair as the party has already made its decision,” she said.

“Moving on, I have made a decision that my name will still be on the ballot as a gubernatorial candidate. Rather than channeling much of my funds to these political parties like last polls, I would rather spend it with my people on the ground.”

Here are more reactions following Ngirici’s early birthday post to Raila:

Yes we know it's tomorrow but @WanguiNgirici just want to be the first person to welcome baba to another year of happiness. Happy birthday @RailaOdinga in advance I wish you all the best for this year 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sJ9usuNVhQ — zedekiah okwemba (@OkwembaZedekiah) January 6, 2022

@WanguiNgirici thanks for listening to the ground carefully,only fools don't change-Karibu to the Azimio Train! — Patrick Karzola (@PatrickKarzola) January 6, 2022

