Kenyans React As Matiang’i Receives Uhuru While Ruto Looks On

A photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta being received by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i while Deputy President William Ruto looks on has left social media users in a dilemma.

For instance, according to government protocol, the senior-most person is the last to receive and see the Head of State off. But this was not the case here.

Kenyans have reacted to the photo with a section using puns to make it relevant while others used it to poke fun at the dwindling relationship between the President and his Deputy.

Murkomen took to Twitter and questioned who is more powerful between the Interior CS and DP Ruto.

“The Deputy President Fred Matiangi receiving the President thereafter introduce other Cabinet members. Those of us who didn’t witness the last days of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta ‘will see things’ in the next 22 months,” Murkomen wrote.

Lawyer Ahmednasir questioned whether the distance between the President and his deputy was part of the recommendations by the security teams.

“Is the distance they keep on the recommendation of their security teams?” Ahmednasir wrote.

President Uhuru arrived at Manyani airstrip today ahead of a day-long Cabinet retreat. Further reports indicate that on the agenda is the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report that is expected to be released over the weekend.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at the KWS Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani where he is scheduled to chair a Cabinet meeting, receive progress reports of several national security sector technology projects and preside over an innovation exhibition by young Kenyan techies,” State House said.



Here are more reactions:

This reminds me how Moi was frustrated as vice president by people who didn't want him to ascend to the throne. The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/FheIDPa4s3 — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) October 16, 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta is a democrat,he embraces his Deputy regardless of insults, barbs and insubordination that him and his handlers are treating him with daily #uhuruisademocrat pic.twitter.com/jogbbSbNHr — Kalu Lepariyo (@kalu_lepariyo) October 16, 2020

This man Deputy President William Ruto may have his weaknesses (that's why I don't support him) but it's not proper to undermine his office. Let him perform his duties and retire with President Uhuru Kenyatta. He has his people too, he deserves respect. Mt Kenya brokers, silly! pic.twitter.com/xP1MXZ1gVa — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) October 16, 2020

Super CS Fred Matiang'i greets President Uhuru Kenyatta, as A WHEELBARROW LOOKS ON!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rxmzvVF3JV — Kihuria•Wa•Ndorongo (@KihuriaJohnteh) October 16, 2020

Super CS @FredMatiangi receiving president Uhuru Kenyatta in manyani today. Wheelham ruto has already been replaced and it's high time he established himself on the opposition. There is nothing for him in this govt. pic.twitter.com/5KT25FzfRP — Morio anzenza,PhD🇰🇪 (@JBayanoh) October 16, 2020

