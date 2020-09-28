in NEWS

Kenyans React As DP Ruto Snubs National Covid-19 Conference

The National Covid-19 Conference is ongoing at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

Deputy President William Ruto is among guests who were invited to attend the event presided over by his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the second in command was a no-show.

By the time the President arrived at around 2:20pm, the DP had not arrived forcing the event organisers to remove the seat that was designated for him at the front row.

Attending the event are ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and Uhuru, all seated in the front row.

It was not immediately clear why the DP missed the crucial function.

In the programme seen by this writer, those expected to speak in the forum include Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya will also speak followed by the former Prime Minister — Odinga.

The DP was expected to usher in the President to address the nation.

In his address later in the evening, the Head of State is expected to review Covid-19 containment measures in place with many Kenyans hoping that he will reopen the economy by among others removing the 9pm-4am curfew.

A section of Kenyans thinks the DP snubbed the event. Here are some of the reactions online:

