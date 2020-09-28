Kenyans React As DP Ruto Snubs National Covid-19 Conference

The National Covid-19 Conference is ongoing at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

Deputy President William Ruto is among guests who were invited to attend the event presided over by his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the second in command was a no-show.

By the time the President arrived at around 2:20pm, the DP had not arrived forcing the event organisers to remove the seat that was designated for him at the front row.

Attending the event are ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and Uhuru, all seated in the front row.

It was not immediately clear why the DP missed the crucial function.

In the programme seen by this writer, those expected to speak in the forum include Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya will also speak followed by the former Prime Minister — Odinga.

The DP was expected to usher in the President to address the nation.

In his address later in the evening, the Head of State is expected to review Covid-19 containment measures in place with many Kenyans hoping that he will reopen the economy by among others removing the 9pm-4am curfew.

A section of Kenyans thinks the DP snubbed the event. Here are some of the reactions online:

Ruto didn't attend because of selfishness & thirst for power. He wished this year and next year could be 2022. He jealous about his master. The worst bigot DP since colonial era. He's busy holding campaign rallies all over the country and not caring COVID-19 rules. Exploitation https://t.co/VPw5UePmrM — Nyaboke Mshamba (@Ellie_Ellie60) September 28, 2020

DP Ruto was informed earlier that he was in the KICC Covid-19 programme but he proceeded to Tangatanga politics at Kajiado. Then you tell us Ruto isn't invited to events; his misfortunes is a self making. Uhuru @RailaOdinga @FredMatiangi @GovWOparanya @SpeakerKLusaka attending! pic.twitter.com/DnAmsWaK0w — Douglas Ogari (@MTETEZI_OGARI) September 28, 2020

on the #COVID19conference if DP Ruto doesn't show up to usher his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta at KICC, that's pure insubordination and absconding duty, Ruto naye amezidi sasa, you should always respect your boss no matter how you differ with them — Sir Kelvin (@GatemboKelvin) September 28, 2020

I cannot see Dp Ruto at KICC alfu jioni tuone akiwa Rally na hustlers 😹 — JacksonKE ™🇰🇪 (@ItsJacksonKE) September 28, 2020

For the record:

DP RUTO and the Hustler Nation in its entirety, is not party to and therefore does not agree with the sanitation and validation of the Corona scandal going on at KICC.

Arrest and prosecute Covid millionaires/billionaires. #COVID19conference — Victor Tubei (@VictorTubei) September 28, 2020

