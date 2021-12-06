Kenyans React After IG Mutyambai Postponed Weekly Twitter Engagement

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have reacted after the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai postponed for the second time his weekly interactive #EngageTheIG.

The IG postponed last week’s session as he was hosting President Uhuru Kenyatta at a pass out parade at the National Police College Embakasi A campus.

This week, however, the police boss’s postponement attracted the attention of the online community after his son, David Mwendwa, was involved in an accident.

But according to the police boss, he could not engage the people due to “national engagements.”

Due to national engagement, #EngageTheIG has been postponed to a later date. pic.twitter.com/m20bVzBdgy — Hilary N. Mutyambai, MGH, nsc (AU). (@IG_NPS) December 6, 2021

Mwendwa was in an accident along the Southern Bypass on Thursday evening. Two people lost their lives.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Mwendwa fled the scene of incident only to resurface hours later following pressure to reveal his identity.

After recording a statement at Lang’ata Police Station, he was released on Sh20,000 police bond on Saturday.

Earlier reports indicated that there was an apparent cover-up by the investigative authorities, claims Nairobi traffic commandant Joshua Omukata has since denied.

“That he is a son to the Inspector-General does not count in this matter. We are investigating without any bias,” he said, adding that Mwendwa will be arraigned once investigations into the matter are complete.

Here are some of the comments:

I will host #EngageTheIG on behalf of the PUPPET @IG_NPS starting 2.08PM today – Together with you we have some Questions & answers – Like why the Digital OB in the case of the DRUNK and DRIVING accident that killed two Boda riders and injured a Female Pedestrian is NOT out. JOIN — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) December 6, 2021

The law of the land should apply in equal measure to all, no matter the position once hold in the government.

The rule of law must be respected @ig_nps @OleItumbi #EngageTheIG — Korir Cornel 🇰🇪 (@korir_cornel) December 6, 2021

You can run but you can't hide., the coming Monday is a holiday so you won’t air this but on 20th tukonawe hapo you won’t have peace Mr. #Kot made president quit Twitter.. #EngageTheIG https://t.co/OmwsrJc5Gv — Dr. Ryan Mucilih Samir ™ (@Ryan_Mucilih) December 6, 2021

#EngageTheIG

Mr @IG_NPS, "Utumishi kwa wote" is what your men in service preach. Families of the two people that died due to the recklessness of your son need to see justice being served. Or do want to mean that nowadays the mantra is "Utumishi kwa matajiri"? #Hustlerslivesmatter — Nakuru Mayor (@Chebukatii) December 6, 2021

Just because your son killed 2 people, still walking free & nothing being done. National Engagement niwewe… #EngageTheIG is a scam. https://t.co/OmwsrJc5Gv — Dr. Ryan Mucilih Samir ™ (@Ryan_Mucilih) December 6, 2021

The Twitter-based interactive segment was initiated in June 2020.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...