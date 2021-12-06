in NEWS

Kenyans React After IG Mutyambai Postponed Weekly Twitter Engagement

engagetheig
Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai. [Courtesy]

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have reacted after the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai postponed for the second time his weekly interactive #EngageTheIG.

The IG postponed last week’s session as he was hosting President Uhuru Kenyatta at a pass out parade at the National Police College Embakasi A campus.

This week, however, the police boss’s postponement attracted the attention of the online community after his son, David Mwendwa, was involved in an accident.

But according to the police boss, he could not engage the people due to  “national engagements.”

Mwendwa was in an accident along the Southern Bypass on Thursday evening. Two people lost their lives.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Mwendwa fled the scene of incident only to resurface hours later following pressure to reveal his identity.

After recording a statement at Lang’ata Police Station, he was released on Sh20,000 police bond on Saturday.

Earlier reports indicated that there was an apparent cover-up by the investigative authorities, claims Nairobi traffic commandant Joshua Omukata has since denied.

“That he is a son to the Inspector-General does not count in this matter. We are investigating without any bias,” he said, adding that Mwendwa will be arraigned once investigations into the matter are complete.

Here are some of the comments:

The Twitter-based interactive segment was initiated in June 2020.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

#EngageTheIGIG Hilary Mutyambai

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Google photos password-protected folders

Google Rolls Out Locked Folder Feature to Android Phones
Parliament proceedings

MPs To Refund Ksh2.7 Billion Paid Illegally As House Allowances