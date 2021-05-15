Kenyans Raise Ksh5.5 Million Towards Benjamin Ayimba’s Treatment, More Needed

Kenyans heeded the call to help raise funds towards former Rugby Sevens coach Benjamin Ayimba’s treatment, collecting a total of Ksh. 5.5 million.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga each coughed up Ksh. 1 million each, with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja leading in mobilising support.

Speaking to Kenya Rugby Union, Ayimba’s family said the former Shujaa player and coach, who has been in high dependecy unit for weeks now suffering cerebral malaria, has regained conscious, and could soon, if he continues to improve, be discharged for home care.

“The medical team are working hard to wean him out of HDU care as he improves and the attending doctor says he should be able to resume normal ward stay in a few days from now.

“The medical team say that should he remain stable in the next couple of weeks,he can be discharged for home care. However, they also say that Benjamin will most certainly need specialised home care.”

As at yesterday, the total hospital bill stood at Ksh. 6.5 million, and the family is still in need of more support.

