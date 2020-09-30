Kenyans Raise Funds To Help Struggling Ex-NTV Journalist Lolani Kalu

Kenyans have overwhelmingly come to the aid of former NTV journalist Lolani Kalu, who opened up on facing financial challenges after losing his job at the Nation Media Group-owned station.

In an exclusive phone interview with this writer on Tuesday, the bohemian famed for his “Malimwnegu” program disclosed that he is in need of financial support to help him get on his feet after he lost almost all his savings to a rogue contractor.

Kalu said that he needed a laptop and a camera to continue what he loves most — storytelling.

The journalist has since revealed that Kenyans in their usual generous and caring spirit have so far contributed Ksh250,000 to support his dreams.

“Many Kenyans have been sending between Ksh 50 and Ksh 100 and I am simply overwhelmed. I lack words to express my gratitude to the well-wishers from far and wide, who have sent whatever they had to my cell phone line via mobile money,” he revealed.

“I will use this money to buy a camera and sound equipment. Ksh200,000 for the camera and Ksh50,000 for sound equipment.”

Read: TV Girl Doreen Majala Exits NTV

Kalu was among a number of journalists laid off by NMG in December 2017 in what the media house termed as a restructuring move.

The 55-year-old intimated to this writer that after losing his job he went back to his home in Kaloleni, Kilifi County, where he started a production company.

Unfortunately, the business has been doing badly with some clients not paying for work done.

He told this writer that he lost Ksh1.5 million to a rogue businessman he had contracted to build him a retirement home in Kang’undo.

Read Also: Ex-NTV’s ‘Malimwengu’ Host Lolani Kalu Opens Up About Struggle With Life After Losing Job

The father of three said his office doesn’t even have a computer and he uses a friend’s laptop to edit his works.

He only comes to Nairobi to visit his wife and kids, and spends most of his time back in the village taking care of his aged mother.

Kalu says he is determined to change the lives of the youth through art and has been running several programs to help better the lives of the young people.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu