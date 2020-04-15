Kenyans Quarantined At KU Protest Extended Stay After Completing 23 Days

Kenyans who were quarantined at Kenyatta University (KU) have protested an extension of their stay after completing their 23 days’ stay.

They include nannies and housekeepers who were working in Qatar before they were sent packing without a penny.

Apparently, today, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 was the final day of the initial 23 days mandatory isolation hence they woke up, packed their bags and headed towards the University’s exit gate claiming their detention is illegal and unbearable.

Consequently, a standoff has been witnessed as the institution demanded payment while the 25 individuals wanted to be let out.

Read: PrideInn Hotel Management Threatens To Starve Those Quarantined At Facility Over Unpaid Bills

The netizens indicate that they do not understand why they are still being held up at the facility yet all their results came out negative on two accounts.

Speaking to a local media, one of them stated that they did not have the means to pay for the quarantine facility hence can’t continue with their stay. Also they expressed their fears that the facility was a breeding ground for COVID-19.

“How do you explain the insistence of MOH to continue keeping us here longer even after posting negative status twice? What do they want to achieve? Even if we were positive before we traveled, WHO guidelines require that any person that posts two subsequent negative tests, should be declared free of the virus,” said one of the netizens in the quarantine facility.

Read Also: 10 KRA Employees In Quarantine After Coming Into Contact With Coronavirus Positive Foreigners

He added, “We have been in government mandatory quarantine from March 23 when we arrived in the country. Incidentally, we were all on the same flight home. We have faithfully followed the government directive for 14 days quarantine.”

This incident comes just a few days after Kenyans who had been quarantined at Pride Inn Hotel threatened to sue the government over their mandatory quarantine.

Represented by their lawyers Mumbi Wekesa and Maranga Advocates, they claimed that they were being held without their consent despite completing the mandatory quarantine.

As of today, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to have risen to 255. One more person has succumbed to the virus bringing the total fatalities in the country to 10. 12 recoveries have also been discharged bringing the number to 53.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu