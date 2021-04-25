Kenyans In Darkness After Hitch In Kenya Power’s ‘Token’ Vending System

Many Kenyans on Sunday, April 25 stayed without power after Kenya Power’s prepaid vending system experienced a hitch.

Kenyans who tried to buy ‘tokens’ through Kenya Powers paybill number 888880 were told that the “organisation receiving the payment is unavailable”.

In a statement, Kenya power said that the hitch had also affected their contact centre 97771.

“We are experiencing a technical hitch that is affecting prepaid vending and preventing access to our Contact Centre via 97771. Our technical team is working to restore normalcy as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the statement read in part.

By the time of going to press, the system was yet to be restored.

